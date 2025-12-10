Support bold independent journalism by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member today:

Even though recent focus for immigration enforcement has been on the New Orleans for Operation Catahoula Crunch, that does not mean Homeland Security operations have slowed down in other parts of the country.

The snow on the ground in the Chicago area provided the backdrop for a recent raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a few days ago. Agents were targeting an alleged Tren de Aragua member in the suburb of Elgin. Problems started after the target, Jesus Acosta Gutierrez, intentionally rammed an officer’s vehicle into a tree. Acosta then fled on foot and barricaded himself into an apartment of a person he did not know.

Naturally, this commotion got the attention of the neighborhood and a crowd started to form once people realized there were ICE officers in the area. Since this is 2025 and leftists have been conditioned to attack federal law enforcement these days, the crowd became unruly. It did not matter who the target was to these people, they wanted ICE out of their neighborhood.

Crowd control measures had to be deployed to keep the mob back because, “The local police department refused to protect ICE law enforcement officers,” according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“This suspected TdA gang member entered the country illegally in April 2023 and was released by the Biden administration. Then, the Biden administration granted him Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This once again underscores the lack of vetting the Biden administration did on aliens they allowed into American communities,” McLaughlin continued.

“Despite the violent agitators and the lack of help from local police, this TDA member was arrested and is in ICE custody.”

Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain had harsh words, not for the suspected gang member, but for the federal agents.

“It discourages me, it disgusts me the actions of the federal agents that came to our city. This city was founded on its diversity and self-respect and the mutual respect between our residents. These ICE people have not shown that respect to this community and that really angers me,” Kaptain said in a statement.

Kaptain likewise had no words of condemnation for the violent actions of the crowd that showed up.

It is beyond insanity people are willing to at a moment’s notice to attack law enforcement because…enforcing federal immigration law has been “mean.” Beyond that, Leftists have whipped themselves up into a frenzy by now claiming the Trump administration is carrying out “ethnic cleansing.”

If there is anyone to blame for the mess that is our immigration system, most of it should be laid upon the Biden-Harris administration for purposefully opening our borders for four years. They knew what would happen if they undid the steps President Donald Trump took in his first term, and they did it anyway and did nothing meaningful to solve it.

The only thing they tried was pushing for an open borders bill at the last minute because it was the election year and then blamed the GOP for not passing it.