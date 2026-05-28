A fed-up garbage man got out of his truck to confront Antifa protesters head-on after they refused to stop blocking the road outside of the Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey.

“If I hit y’all I go to jail, right?!!!” he exploded at the entitled selfish brats in black masks.

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ICE agent TAKES OVER DeSantis press rally - SHUTS DOWN Fake News hack in front of everyone!!

A biased anti-ICE reporter confronted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about his cooperation with federal agents to deport illegal immigrants in his state.

Watch what happens when an ICE officer decides to fire back at the smug reporter:

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How Giants And Your 401(k) Can Fall Overnight

There is a dangerous assumption that became standard practice in many 401(k) portfolios. That major companies are safer investments because they are too big to fail.

Spirit Airlines flew for more than 30 years. Then, on May 2, 2026, it announced an orderly wind-down effective immediately and said all flights were canceled as operations ceased. And the stock-market lesson is even darker.

When Spirit emerged from restructuring in March 2025, the company said its old common stock was canceled. One day, shareholders owned a recognizable airline. The next, that ownership was gone.

That is the danger inside many retirement accounts.

Too much faith in size.

Too much trust in familiarity.

Too much value in paper assets tied to companies that can fail faster than anyone expects.

When giants start falling, protection matters more than optimism. Physical gold and silver remains one of the most trusted means of protecting your wealth.

Download a FREE copy of our 2026 Preservation Guide and we’ll show you the tax-free, penalty-free process thousands have used to protect their retirement wealth with gold.

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U.S., Iran reach 60-day ceasefire extension agreement pending Trump approval despite nuclear impasse

U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding extending the current ceasefire and launching nuclear program negotiations, according to U.S. sources confirming to Fox News.

The deal requires President Trump’s final approval: The agreement follows weeks of talks threatened by escalating tensions after the U.S. conducted defensive strikes Monday targeting Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz with the U.S. subsequently shooting down Iranian drones Wednesday before Iran launched ballistic missiles at Kuwait, a U.S. alley.

Nuclear capability remains major sticking point as both sides draw red lines: Trump reiterated Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons, saying Operation Epic Fury ensures “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror never obtains a nuclear weapon,” while Iran named nuclear rights as their “red line” including uranium enrichment, stockpile maintenance and sanctions removal.

U.S. maintains naval blockade: The Trump administration continues enforcing Strait of Hormuz naval blockade amid the ceasefire to continue economic pressure on the regime.

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MAGA Moment: JD Vance chest bumps Air Force cadet

Vice President JD Vance gave a speech Thursday to the graduating class of cadets at the Air Force academy.

After misfiring on a handshake with one cadet, this happened: