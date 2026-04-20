Angel Mom Patricia Fox confronted Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin with the horrific story of how an unlicensed and uninsured illegal immigrant driver crashed into her young daughter, leaving her disabled.

She did not hold back…

“Open border polices have real world consequences! Angel families live with these consequences every day!!” she erupted at Raskin.

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Buffett’s Famous ‘Phone Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Trump Station? New York faces choice between modest Penn Station facelift or moving Madison Square Garden for iconic landmark

New York City has a rare opportunity to create a Penn Station redevelopment that would rival Rockefeller Center, but Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan has his reservations about the concept, insisting “I’m not gonna move Madison Square Garden.”

President Donald Trump told NY Post columnist Miranda Devine he doesn’t want to move MSG and prefers a more modest proposal keeping the Garden wrapped in an attractive facade while demolishing the Hulu Theater for a new Eighth Avenue entrance—though Trump said it wasn’t his idea to name it “Trump Station,” explaining that Dolan and developer Steven Roth proposed the new name.

The Grand Penn alternative : One plan backed by the Grand Penn Alliance would move Madison Square Garden to a nearby vacant block, building a “soaring classical architectural masterpiece” echoing the 1964 demolished landmark with reconfigured platforms for optimal train flow. Financier Tom Klingenstein, who spent $4 million developing the vision, argues Trump’s “name deserves to be on a big, beautiful building that’s grander than Grand Central, not on the equivalent of an English basement train hall.”

What’s next: The federal Transportation Department must decide by next month, with the grand plan likely costing more than the $6-8 billion estimated for modest proposals. Proponents suggest Japan’s promised $550 billion US infrastructure investment could fund “a grand new Trump icon in the heart of the city” rather than “another natural gas plant in Ohio.”

GOP lawmaker calls Ilhan Omar “complete fraud” over $30M financial disclosure discrepancy, demands investigation

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) blasted “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar as a “complete fraud” on Saturday, saying “Not only should her accountant be fired, but that girl should be fired and she does not deserve to be in Congress” after a congressional financial disclosure listed her assets as high as $30 million. An amended filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal shows Omar and her husband’s assets were actually between $18,004 and $95,000—a dramatic decrease that prompted questions from Republicans and a congressional watchdog.

Omar denies she’s a millionaire, blames accounting error : Omar’s spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Journal “The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire” and the filing was corrected “as soon as the discrepancy was identified.” Emmer added that if Omar “is discovered to be involved in any of this fraud personally, that she benefited from it, even by her actions of promoting it and trying to resist investigations, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent.”

House Oversight Chair pushes Ethics Committee investigation: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told “Fox & Friends Weekend” he’s been “pushing the House Ethics Committee to investigate the matter,” noting that because Omar “is a person of interest in the Somali fraud, I’ve been trying to get that.”

Oklahoma students crown principal “prom king” after he was shot disarming armed intruder at their school

Kirk Moore, the Pauls Valley High School principal, received the honor Friday night after students voted to recognize him for defending them during an April 7 attack where he charged at 20-year-old Victor Lee Hawkins—armed with two semi-automatic handguns—and was shot in the leg while wrestling him to the ground.