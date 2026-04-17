Angel Mom Jen Heiling, who’s child was killed by an illegal immigrant, erupted in anger when Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson deflected from her tragic story by blaming President Donald Trump and “white men” for violent crime in America.

“This hearing should be about me! But it’s not!” she told the Democrat. “This is disgusting!”

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Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin back in court as defense seeks delay, claims they haven’t seen murder weapon

Tyler Robinson appeared in Utah court Friday with defense attorney Kathryn Nester arguing they need “at least four months” to process evidence, revealing “We still have never seen the gun. The gun is at Quantico” and they haven’t accessed Robinson’s phone. Fourteen armed SWAT members provided security including rooftop snipers.

Prosecution presents “mountain of proof” : Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride laid out surveillance footage of “limping” Robinson with rifle, matching political “etchings” on ammunition from scene and Robinson’s home, multiple written confessions, and DNA matches creating “astronomical odds.” McBride argued “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Defense expert testifies coverage “sensationalized” : Dr. Edelman, who worked on Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho case, said Kirk assassination coverage was widespread and sensationalized. Robinson’s mother Amber teared up watching ABC News clip in court.

What’s next: Judge Tony Graf will rule later via WebEx after limiting arguments. Robinson faces death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder for allegedly shooting Kirk from rooftop during September 2025 Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in front of 3,000 people.

Two polls show surging Republican support for Trump

Despite an all-out corporate media propaganda campaign claiming a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Republican voters, new polling shows the opposite is true with GOP support rising sharply.

Quinnipiac Poll Climbs Sharply: Between March and April in the Quinnipiac poll, support for Trump among Republicans increased from 72 percent to 81 percent despite media propaganda campaigns.

Economist YouGov Approval Rises: A poll from the Economist YouGov shows an increase in Republican support for the president with approval rising by four net points to 84 percent approve and 12 percent disapprove.

Media Narratives Proven Wrong: These poll results run counter to the narrative espoused by the mainstream media and some right-wing commentators, pushing narratives about Trump political fortunes and survival.

Afghanistan Withdrawal Review Panel nears full reckoning

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell revealed the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel established by Secretary Pete Hegseth at President Donald Trump’s direction has completed key interviews and reviewed millions of documents for a comprehensive report on the botched 2021 withdrawal.

Panel Completes Key Interviews: The Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel has completed the substantive phase of its interviews with senior military and civilian leaders including Generals Milley McKenzie and others involved in 2021 withdrawal.

Millions Documents Reviewed Thoroughly: The panel has reviewed more than nine million documents from multiple agencies compared to the previous narrow Department-wide review under Former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that examined around three thousand documents.

Thirteen Troops Killed Recalled: Thirteen U.S. troops were killed during the botched withdrawal that occurred under Joe Biden’s watch in August 2021 prompting the need for full transparency and accountability.

Report Expected Coming Months: The final report will be delivered to the Secretary of War and the American people in the coming months as the most thorough examination of systemic leadership failures.

USA Today fires reporter over Russini criticism

USA Today ended its contractor relationship with sports reporter Crissy Froyd after she publicly blasted former reporter for The Athletic Dianna Russini accusing her of sleeping with players or coaches for professional gain following Russini’s resignation over alleged risqué photos with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.