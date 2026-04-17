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Summit Male Medical's avatar
Summit Male Medical
1h

Sorry guys, your spin on Tyler Robinson infers he must be guilty and lets just get on with the trial and find him guilty. Check the video tape, there are tons of it on the internet. Charlie wasn't shot by Robinson, and wasn't shot by anyone. It was a small exploding device under his shirt that did the damage. If you take time to look into it, the cockamamie story the FBI is feeding everyone is laughable. No bullet, no exit wound, lots of video of Robinson but none with a gun, and a thousand more facts with nothing adding up. I could go on and on.

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