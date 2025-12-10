Conservative comedian Andrew Schultz demolished the New York Times during a panel discussion about the Trump administration and the Russia Hoax.

Click To Watch Video

When the panel confronted Schultz about his podcast episode with the President and accused him of "“letting the president lie,” about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, Schultz came in hot to defend his honor and what really happened.

“You’re not answering the question!!” Schultz sprung at the liberal journalists when they evaded his rebuttal. “I think you’re avoiding it because you know the truth!”

Click To Watch Video

Erika Kirk slams conspiracy theorists

Erika Kirk went off on conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens during Fox News’ Outnumbered on Wednesday, calling for them to stop making thousands of dollars off her husband’s murder and disparaging her good name and calling it a ‘mind virus.’

“Come after me, call me names, I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But...when you go after the people that I love and you’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this? No.”

Man praised for defending innocent and elderly on train from drunk illegal

A North Carolina man who protected fellow passengers from a drunk illegal remains in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest by a twice-deported illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal record.

Heroic intervention turns violent: Kenyon Dobie, 24, confronted Honduran national Oscar Solarzano, 33, who was drinking alcohol and harassing riders on a Friday Charlotte light rail train, prompting the homeless migrant to knife him in the chest, leaving Dobie with a tube draining blood from his lungs while hospitalized.

Serial offender’s history: Solarzano had been banned from the transit system and deported twice before illegally returning to the U.S. a third time, with a rap sheet including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery conviction, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, and using false identification, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia Lockwood.

Pattern of transit violence: The assault occurred just four months after 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed multiple times on another Charlotte light rail train by homeless career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who calmly walked off after slashing the woman who’d fled war-torn Ukraine seeking safety.

Trump backs GOP bill putting cash into health savings accounts

President Trump endorsed Senate Republican legislation for depositing up to $1,500 into Americans’ health care savings accounts Wednesday.

Payment structure: The bill provides $1,000 checks to Affordable Care Act enrollees aged 18-49 and $1,500 to those 50-64 with household incomes at or below 700% of poverty level—$109,550 for individuals or $225,050 for families of four—who have bronze or catastrophic plans, excluding coverage for abortions or gender reassignment procedures.

Insurance company critique: Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One “I don’t want to give the insurance companies any money” because they’ve been “ripping off the public for years,” calling Obamacare “a scam to make the insurance companies rich.”

Broader affordability push: The measure heads for Thursday’s procedural vote alongside an $83 billion Democratic bill extending Obamacare subsidies for three years, as Trump recalibrates economic messaging before 2026 midterms, with promises including tariff rebate checks, child savings accounts, and tax cuts on tips, overtime, and Social Security.

Trump displays economic gains in Pennsylvania as Dems claim affordability crisis

President Trump spent nearly two hours Tuesday night defending his economic record at a Pennsylvania casino resort, insisting prices are dropping despite polling showing most voters remain pessimistic about the economy heading into midterm elections.

Statistical defense: Trump cited real wage increases of $1,300 for factory workers, over $1,800 for construction workers, and $3,300 for miners under his administration compared to the Biden-era, while highlighting a 25% cheaper Thanksgiving meal cost, according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Voter disconnect: Despite Trump’s self-assessed success rates, a November Fox News survey found 76% of voters view the economy negatively—up from 67% in July and higher than the 70% reporting similar concerns at the end of Biden’s presidency, with Democrats sweeping 2025 elections through affordability campaigns.

Battle rages on: Trump said in his speech that Democratic economic outcry was like “Bonnie and Clyde preaching about public safety,” arguing Republicans don’t need to “sell” their policies on cultural issues since bringing down what he called Biden’s “highest prices in the history of our country” speaks for itself.

No tax on tips: In another notable moment from the evening, a single mother who has been a waitress since fifteen spoke about Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ policy, crediting it to changing her and her daughter’s financial and educational future, with the extra money now going towards her daughter’s education.

The president also mentioned 22 states hitting their lowest prices in 7 years, $18 trillion in new private investments versus Biden’s under $1 trillion, and the bullish stock market performance.

Mace seeks to rename D.C. BLM Plaza after Charlie Kirk

Representative Nancy Mace is fighting legislation to rename the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC after Charlie Kirk, three months following his assassination,

BLM Plaza: Mace proposed renaming the two-block area previously designated “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in 2020 following the murder of George Flloyd, which was reversed this March amid Republican pressure and Trump’s DEI crackdown, calling BLM “a terrorist organization” despite no official designation

Uphill battle: The South Carolina Republican admitted she had little optimism the bill would pass, but vowed to “fight like hell” regardless.

Bipartisan mourning, divided votes: A September House resolution honoring Kirk passed with all Republicans and 95 Democrats supporting, while 58 Democrats opposed and 38 voted present, as prosecutors seek death penalty against accused killer Tyler James Robinson.

Democrat Higgins wins Miami mayor race, GOP’s three-decade streak ends

Democrat Eileen Higgins defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez in Tuesday’s Miami mayoral runoff, becoming the first woman elected to lead the city while ending the GOP’s nearly 30-year winning streak.

Trump-backed candidate fails: Despite President Trump’s endorsement of Gonzalez—who served on his Homeland Security transition team—and heavy Republican Party of Florida investment, Higgins captured victory in the technically nonpartisan race that drew intense national attention.

Democratic momentum continues: The win follows Democrats’ major 2025 election victories and last week’s intense Tennessee congressional performance, with DNC Chair Ken Martin declaring the result “yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs for working families.”

Blue pocket in red state: While Florida has shifted dramatically rightward with Trump winning statewide by 13 points and Miami-Dade County by 11 points last year, Miami city proper remains Democratic-leaning, where Trump narrowly lost. Higgins’ victory suggesting possible erosion of GOP gains among Hispanic and Latino voters.

Higgins, a mechanical engineer and former Peace Corps Belize director who campaigned on affordability, will replace term-limited Republican Mayor Francis Suarez.