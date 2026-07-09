Image is an artistic depiction of reported billboards, not an actualy photograph.

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Mission Regional Medical Center is under scrutiny after it was discovered the hospital was running billboard ads in Spanish that advertised “Birth Packages in South Texas.”

The hospital is located in Mission, Texas, which is very close to the United States-Mexico border. What was notable is that billboards directed customers to a telephone number that started with “001,” the country code used to place calls to the United States from Mexico. Even more damning was the website, “havemybabyinTEXAS.com.”

The “Birth Packages” were $3,950 for a natural birth and $5,525 for a C-section.

The center denied any wrongdoing, saying they have taken down the billboards and the “havemybabyinTexas” website no longer works.

“Like hospitals across the country and throughout the region, we share information about the healthcare services we provide. We do not support or facilitate any unlawful activity and work to comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. The marketing materials regarding maternity services are no longer in use due to any unintended misunderstanding. We intend to work cooperatively and transparently with local and state officials,” MRMC explained.

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In response to the story, President Donald Trump said he wants a redo in the Supreme Court after the majority of the justices ruled against his executive order to end birthright citizenship.

“AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While this is only one case, the billboard ads show how birthright citizenship needs to be addressed. American citizenship should mean something. It ensures you have the right to vote and to own firearms. No other serious nation thinks the benefits of citizenship can be obtained simply through birth tourism.

Is someone really an American if they were born on our soil only to leave shortly after and grow up in another country? (i.e. Hasan Piker)

I have doubts Congress will address the issue now that the ball is their court. If they can’t even pass something as popular as the SAVE America Act, in order to bolster election security, I don’t think they will have the stomach to take this on.