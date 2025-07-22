American businesses are opening their wallets like they haven't in decades, and the numbers tell a remarkable story of economic revival under President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda.

Capital expenditure—the money companies spend on equipment, machinery, and technology to expand their operations—is experiencing a "CapEx Comeback." Business equipment production surged an annualized 11% in the second quarter, following an even more impressive 23% gain in the first quarter, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent announced on X, Tuesday morning. This back-to-back performance represents the strongest growth streak since 1997, signaling that corporate America has regained confidence in the future.

What This Means for America

When businesses invest in new equipment and technology, it creates a virtuous cycle throughout the economy. Companies become more productive, workers become more valuable, and wages rise as a result. The data shows this cycle is already in motion—blue-collar paychecks are rising at their fastest pace since Trump's first term, with more gains expected ahead.

Capital expenditure jumped 16.6% in just the first half of 2025, indicating that Trump's "America First" policies are encouraging companies to invest domestically rather than shipping jobs and investment overseas. This represents a major shift from recent years when businesses were hesitant to make long-term commitments due to regulatory uncertainty and anti-business policies.

The Policy Connection

Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill"—the administration's comprehensive tax and regulatory reform package—appears to be the catalyst for this investment surge. By cutting red tape, reducing tax burdens, and creating certainty for businesses, the legislation has unleashed pent-up demand for expansion and modernization.

This isn't just about big corporations. When companies invest in new equipment, they need workers to operate it, creating jobs and driving up wages. The ripple effects extend to equipment manufacturers, construction companies, and the entire supply chain that supports business expansion.

Looking Ahead

With CapEx growth at levels not seen in nearly three decades, America appears to be entering a new era of business investment and economic growth. If current trends continue, this could mark the beginning of a sustained period of rising productivity and living standards—exactly what Trump promised when he campaigned on putting America's economic interests first.

The question now isn't whether the CapEx comeback is real, but how long this investment boom can sustain itself and drive broader economic prosperity.

Bombshell!: Trump calls for DOJ to prosecute Obama over Russia hoax origins

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Barack Obama of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to undermine his 2016 election victory and urged the Justice Department to prosecute him.

Watch The Clip

Speaking from the Oval Office during a visit with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Trump claimed Obama directed a U.S. intelligence assessment of Russian election interference to benefit Hillary Clinton and frame his campaign.

“Obama has been caught directly,” Trump said , referencing an email that showed Obama requested a report on Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. He claimed the assessment was “irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama led, was trying to lead a coup,” and was reason he spent much of his first term advocating his innocence regarding Russia collusion.

Calling it “treason” and “criminal at the highest level,” Trump also blamed Clinton, and others for initiating what he called the coup attempt. “The leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump said. He also implicated Joe Biden, James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper.

Trump, facing his own legal challenges, insisted the truth was the opposite of what liberals claim: “They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” he said, accusing Democrats of spending $12 million on the discredited Steele dossier and hiding key documents under classification. Trump again called for the DOJ to focus on the Obama-era officials.

Salvadoran President MOCKS Hunter Biden's crazed interview

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele fired back late Monday at Hunter Biden after the former president’s son threatened a future U.S. invasion of El Salvador if deported immigrants held in Salvadoran prisons weren't returned to the U.S., dismissed the remarks with sarcasm, referencing Biden’s history of drug use.

“Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?” Bukele, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump wrote on X , mocking Biden’s past admission of mistaking parmesan cheese for crack cocaine. The Salvadoran president posted the message with a clip from Biden’s interview, in which he threatened to “f---ing invade” El Salvador if detainees were not returned.

In the podcast excerpt, Biden raged against Trump and Bukele , calling them “f---ing dictator-thug[s]” and alleging the pair committed a “f---ing crime” by partnering in U.S. deportation operations. “You either f---ing send [them] back or I'm going to f---ing invade,” Biden said, referring to migrants imprisoned at the Salvadoran CECOT penitentiary.

Bukele responded by pointing to his cooperation with U.S. authorities , citing a recent three-way prisoner exchange involving El Salvador, the U.S., and Venezuela. “Maduro’s regime now shouts and expresses outrage — not because they disagree with the deal, but because they just realized they are left without hostages from the most powerful country in the world,” Bukele said.

The hostage agreement freed ten Americans held by Venezuela. While Bukele emphasized his diplomatic ties, sharing a clip of Special Envoy Adam Boehler calling him a “good friend” of the U.S., Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the deal addressed “unacceptable” detentions of Americans under “highly questionable circumstances.”

Robbery gone WRONG: Democrat Senator forced to resign

Minnesota Democratic State Sen. Nicole Mitchell will resign from office after being convicted of burglary for breaking into her stepmother’s home, her attorneys announced Monday.