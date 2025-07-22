PolitiBrawl

Laurie Salts
4h

This is one of the reasons why I voted for President Trump! He knows how to fix our economy especially after the Demorats tried to destroy it.

David
4h

America needed a good business man in charge, after have democrat crooks in charge.

