By Rudy Giuliani

Listen up, America. For too long, we’ve let China walk all over us, and now it’s time to put a stop to it. President Donald J. Trump, a man who’s never backed down from a fight in his life, has slapped bold new tariffs on China—a country that’s been antagonizing us, stealing our ideas, and undercutting our hardworking entrepreneurs like they’re some kind of global piñata. This isn’t just policy; it’s a wake-up call. It’s Trump standing tall, saying, “No more!” to a nation that’s been fleecing us while we sleep. And I’m here to tell you why every red-blooded American should be cheering him on.

Let’s talk straight. China’s been ripping off our intellectual property for years—our patents, our designs, our innovations. You name it, they’ve stolen it. American inventors, the backbone of our economy, pour their hearts and souls into creating something new, something groundbreaking, only to watch Chinese knockoffs flood the market at cut-rate prices. These copycat products aren’t just cheap; they’re a direct assault on American creativity. Our entrepreneurs can’t compete when China’s playing dirty, selling stolen goods to the world while laughing all the way to the bank. It’s not a level playing field—it’s a slaughter.

President Trump sees this for what it is: economic warfare. His tariff hike on China is a gut punch to their cheating ways, and it’s about time. These tariffs aren’t just numbers on a page; they’re a message that America’s done playing the fool. By raising the cost of China’s cheap, stolen goods, Trump’s giving our businesses a fighting chance to compete in global commerce. This isn’t about protectionism; it’s about fairness. It’s about making sure American companies aren’t neutered by a regime that doesn’t play by the rules. Trump’s standing up to the bully, and that’s what a real leader does.

A brief message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Presented By Nutrition and Healing

Buried SECRET from Apollo moon landing finally revealed

If you think history books taught you everything about the Apollo moon landing... you need to see this shocking video...

The full story is finally coming out. WATCH NOW.

Watch Video

(Continued)

Now, let’s get to the ugly truth about how China keeps their prices so low. It’s not magic—it’s misery. Their factories are sweatshops, plain and simple. Workers toil in inhumane conditions, slaving away for pennies in environments that’d make your stomach turn. Long hours, no breaks, no dignity—just relentless grind to churn out products at rock-bottom costs. And the Chinese government? They’re not just complicit; they’re cheering it on. They let these profitable sweatshops crush the spirit of their own people, all to undercut American workers and dominate the market. It’s a disgrace, and it’s high time we stopped funding it.

Here’s where the hypocrisy comes in, and it burns me up. You’ve got these woke liberals, always preaching about human rights, waving their rainbow flags, and crying crocodile tears over injustice. But when President Trump takes a stand to hit China where it hurts—right in their sweatshop profits—they’re nowhere to be found. Worse, they’re against him! They’ll scream about fairness and compassion, but when it comes to defunding China’s brutal factories and bringing jobs back to American workers, they’re silent. Why? Because they’d rather cozy up to globalism than admit Trump’s right. They don’t care about the American worker trying to feed his family, or the Chinese worker trapped in a sweatshop. They just want cheap iphones to cry about Trump on TikTok with.

Think about it. Those tariffs mean more than just higher prices for Chinese goods. They’re a lifeline for American workers—folks who’ve been sidelined by cheap imports for too long. When we buy American, we’re paying fair wages to our own people, not subsidizing China’s race to the bottom. Trump’s tariffs are a chance to rebuild our factories, our communities, our pride. They’re a way to make sure a guy in Ohio or Pennsylvania can put food on the table without worrying about some knockoff from Shanghai stealing his job. That’s not just economics; that’s justice.

China’s not going to back down easy. They’ve been getting away with this for decades, and they’re used to weak leaders who fold at the first sign of trouble. But Trump? He’s different. He’s got the guts to stare them down, to say, “You want to play hardball? We’ll play harder.” These tariffs are just the start—a warning shot across the bow. If China wants to keep stealing our IP and flooding our markets with their sweatshop junk, they’re going to pay a price. And that price is going to keep going up until they learn to respect us.

This is where you come in, America. We’re at a crossroads. We can either stand with President Trump and fight for our nation’s interests, or we can let China keep running roughshod over us. This isn’t about politics; it’s about patriotism. It’s about whether we believe in rewarding hard work and innovation, or whether we’re okay with letting a foreign power gut our economy and humiliate our workers. I know where I stand, and I know where Trump stands. The question is: where do you stand?

I’m calling on every American to rally behind this fight. Support the tariffs. Buy American whenever you can. Talk to your neighbors, your friends, your family—spread the word that China’s been picking our pockets for too long, and Trump’s the only one with the spine to stop them. Write to your congressman, tell them to back the President’s plan. Let’s send a message to Beijing that we’re not their doormat anymore. We’re the United States of America, and we don’t bow to bullies.

This is bigger than one policy or one man. It’s about our future. It’s about whether we’re going to let our adversaries call the shots, or whether we’re going to take back control of our destiny. President Trump’s leading the charge, but he can’t do it alone. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder, united as a nation, and show the world what we’re made of. China’s been antagonizing us for years, but those days are over. With Trump at the helm and the American people behind him, we’re going to win this fight—and we’re going to win big.

So let’s do this. Let’s stand with Trump, stand for America, and tell China: no more free rides. The time for action is now. Let’s make America great again—together.

Thank you for your support!