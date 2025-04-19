The Trump administration was given a legal victory last week when an immigration judge ruled the United States met the burden to deport Mahmoud Khalil, an anti-Israel activist who has played a significant role in the protests happening at Columbia University.

Khalil and his defenders say the Trump administration is violating his right to free speech and is targeting him for being outspoken about Gaza.

Khalil’s dislike not just for the United States, but all of current western civilization is evidenced by a statement by the group he was involved in at Columbia. Columbia United Apartheid Divest (CUAD) had a statement that read, “We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization” and requested “instruction from militants in the Global South.”

Such a statement goes beyond being against Israel’s war against Hamas, it is an explicit endorsement of the goals radical Islamists have for the West.

Khalil is not a U.S. citizen. He is an Algerian citizen, born in Syria, who came to the U.S. and received a green card. Defenders of Khalil have been pointing to how he has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing as proof of his “political persecution.” But that’s the thing, he does not need to be charged with a crime in order to lose his green card. Voicing support for a terrorist organization, like Hamas, is a reason the federal government can revoke a green card.

The punishment for Khalil violating the terms of being able to stay in the U.S. is in line with not being charged with a crime: He is not being sent to a prison in El Salvador, he’s simply being sent back home. He can continue to hate the U.S., but he can’t do it while enjoying the benefits of living in the U.S.

The New York Times did note the Department of Homeland Security says they have evidence that Khalil willfully failed to disclose he worked for UNRWA, which has lost U.S. funding because of its close ties to Hamas, when he applied to be a permanent resident.

The U.S. has tolerated foreigners who not merely criticize it, but actively wish for its downfall and take steps to see it through for far too long.

The Trump administration is right to tell guests of our nation that you can live here, but you can not take action to undermine its security and stability. You can not be part of mass disruptions at our universities, for example. No serious nation can tolerate such behavior.

Another egregious example of “Why was he allowed into our country?” is that of former Cornell University student, Momodou Taal.

Taal, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the Gambia, sued the Trump administration to try to stop his deportation after his student visa was revoked.

When a judge ruled not to pause the deportation, Taal decided to self-deport. Prior to getting his visa, Taal openly called for the destruction of the U.S. "empire,” according to screenshots of his social media posts. But when he got the visa, he expressed joy at being able to study in the country he hated so much.

The Khalil and Taal cases are a classic example of far-leftists using American ideals to manipulate the public.

As soon as they face the consequences for their actions, they cry about how "This isn't the America I know!" despite openly calling for its downfall moments before.

Antifa operates very much the same way, like at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon in 2020. Antifa militants attacked federal officers in their "war" against the government for weeks, but they then cried to the media how the federal government committed "war crimes" when tear gas was used and their rights were violated when rioters were arrested.

Our country has enough problems with citizens working to trigger the destruction of the U.S. as we know it today. While it has flaws like any other nation, the last thing we need is to import even more people who seek to undermine our country from within.

If we are unable to keep those people out, then we are headed towards the same future as western Europe.

