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The United States has formally brought corruption and drug trafficking conspiracy charges against the current governor of Sinaloa, which is home to the infamous Sinaloa Cartel.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the oldest and largest cartels in Mexico that is still in operation. While the organization has split into two factions and are in a civil war, it has been one of the main cartels that traffic drugs into the United States.

The United States attorney for the Southern District of New York is charging Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, along with other current and former officials, for having mainly worked with the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Chapitos are led by the sons of former boss El Chapo.

“To protect and grow this drug trafficking empire, the Cartel has allegedly partnered with corrupt politicians and law enforcement officials, including the defendants, who have abused their authority in support of the Cartel, exposed and subjected victims to threats and violence, and sold out their offices in exchange for massive bribes,” the Department of Justice’s press release states.

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“Indeed, certain police officials in Mexico, including, as alleged, certain of the defendants, have directly participated in the Cartel’s violence and retribution, including by murdering enemies of the Cartel and kidnapping individuals in Mexico suspected of cooperating with U.S. law enforcement in this investigation,” the statement continues.

Governor Rocha Moya belongs to Morena, the ruling party in Mexico. In order to ensure Rocha Moya won his election, the Chapitos allegedly tampered with the election to include stealing ballots and intimidating supporters of his opponent.

The charges against Rocha Moya now puts President Claudia Sheinbaum in a bind. She has to decide whether to hang him out to dry or defend an ally who is now in the crosshairs of the U.S. government. Rocha Moya was also close to former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is Sheinbaum’s mentor.

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For his part, Rocha Moya is denying the allegations and will be fully addressed “at the appropriate time.”

“It is part of a perverse strategy to violate the constitutional order, specifically the national sovereignty advocated by Article 40 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which our movement defends as an invariable and non-negotiable principle,” Rocha Moya added.

Many of the comments to his post on X are either mocking him or expressing hope he gets put in a U.S. prison.