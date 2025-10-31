Venture Capitalist and entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya utterly destroyed former Biden stooge Pete Buttigieg on the All In Podcast after he claimed the Trump admin is persecuting minorities across the nation.

This American patriot and immigrant let Buttigieg HAVE IT:

“Washington D.C. is the safest its ever been, and you hear this consisently from many brown and black people!”

DHS Arrests 46 undocumented workers in New Jersey warehouse raid

Federal authorities arrested 46 undocumented workers during a Department of Homeland Security inspection at a freight warehouse in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday, representing roughly 22% of the facility’s workforce.

What happened: DHS agents conducted the workplace inspection at a federally authorized container freight station as part of an ongoing campaign to verify compliance with immigration regulations and safeguard supply chain integrity, with all 46 individuals now in federal custody awaiting immigration proceedings.

Where they went: Surveillance footage captured federal officers escorting groups of workers into multiple waiting vans while a heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the warehouse during the operation, though authorities declined to identify the company or indicate whether the employer faces potential penalties.

Ongoing immigration crackdown: The raid follows a similar September operation at a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Georgia where 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, were detained on immigration violations, signaling what appears to be a coordinated nationwide crackdown on workplace immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Source reveals the sick world of Charlie Kirk’s assassin and trans lover

A person claiming to have known Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson and his transgender lover Lance Twiggs for six years shared Discord messages and details with YouTuber Turkey Tom, describing Twiggs as swinging between “too depressed to talk to manic wide eyes crazy person,” with the apartment alternating between clean and filled with trash, wires, and “random temu trinkets” depending on Twiggs’ mood.

Erratic behavior escalated after starting black market HRT: The friend said Twiggs began taking “black market HRT” which made him “very erratic,” leading to episodes where he would go into “full tantrum mode,” thrash around on the floor, develop a “loopy grin or rictus grim like the f*cking joker,” and obsessively talk with ChatGPT “day in and day out,” staying awake for three days straight claiming to have “solved some equation backwards” while yelling that “Nikola Tesla was abused.”

Political radicalization coincided with mental decline: The friend noted both became “some flavor of leftwing” as the presidential election approached, with Twiggs complaining about being misgendered by construction workers and Robinson casually criticizing Trump, while Discord logs showed Twiggs asking friends to attend a “No Kings” protest in June and Robinson acting “completely normal” in a call just two weeks before allegedly assassinating Kirk in September.

Happy Halloween from the entire PolitiBrawl Team!

