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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
1h

WELL Written From The Heart - - what was it GOD said of David of the Bible ?... " a man after His Own HEART " - - Ms Yurgo carries that Heart of a Champion, that allegiance to GOD & Country (well done wendy) . ............ ..........blessings everyone

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