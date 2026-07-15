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By Wendy M. Yurgo

History has a way of reminding us who we are.

Over this historic Fourth of July week, I invited you to walk beside me through the most extraordinary days in American history. Together, we stepped inside the Pennsylvania State House as our Founders wrestled with the greatest decision of their lives. We stood in the quiet uncertainty of July 3, when America was free but the world did not yet know it. And on July 4, we witnessed the Declaration of Independence proclaim to the world that our rights come not from kings or governments, but from Almighty God.

If you missed that journey, I hope you’ll take a few moments to experience it before continuing.

But America’s story did not end in 1776.

On the evening of July 4, I stood on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as our nation celebrated her 250th birthday, expecting a celebration unlike any America had ever seen.

What unfolded became something far greater.

As the evening began, our eyes turned toward the sky.

Around six o’clock, the airshow began, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. It wasn’t simply an airshow. It was 250 years of American ingenuity, courage, and military excellence unfolding above the nation’s capital. The Blue Angels carved impossible lines through the air with breathtaking precision. The Thunderbirds followed in flawless formation. The new Air Force One soared past the Washington Monument. Veterans pointed skyward. Children looked up in awe, their eyes fixed on the aircraft roaring overhead.

In all my years, it was one of the most spectacular and breathtaking experiences I have ever witnessed.

Then, toward the end of the show, the sky changed for a different reason.

Triple-digit heat gave way to thunderstorms sweeping across the National Mall. Security officials ordered a full evacuation. Visitors were directed to the Smithsonian museums and the U.S. Department of Agriculture building as the storms rolled through the capital. Families gathered their children. Veterans picked up their belongings. Tens of thousands filed out with remarkable calm and courtesy.

For the first time all day, I thought the celebration might actually be over.

For hours, we waited.

The rain stopped. The skies gradually cleared. But there was no announcement, and as the evening wore on, many of us became convinced America’s 250th birthday celebration would be canceled.

It wasn’t.

President Trump said the celebration would go forward. Even if he were standing on that stage alone, he was not canceling America’s 250th birthday. He spoke about the sacrifices of those who came before us, and why a summer storm was no reason to abandon a day honoring the birth of our nation.

Then came the announcement everyone had been hoping to hear.

The gates were reopening at 9:45 p.m. Americans turned around and came back.

They stood in security lines that stretched for what seemed like a mile. Parents carried tired children. Veterans returned to their seats. Families unfolded their chairs once again. No one around me complained. Everyone understood they were part of something bigger than themselves.

The celebration resumed, and President Trump’s remarks became more than a speech. They became a tribute to the generations who built, defended, and continue to strengthen this nation.

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One by one, extraordinary Americans were recognized. Heroes whose lives remind us that freedom has always demanded courage, sacrifice, and service.

Among them were Gold Star families, honored and thanked for having given the ultimate sacrifice. They stood holding the folded flags that had once draped their loved ones’ coffins, a quiet and devastating reminder of what freedom actually costs, and of the grief that so many families carry so the rest of us can live free.

Then came a moment I will never forget.

A 107-year-old World War II veteran was wheeled onto the stage. As President Trump honored his service, the veteran did something that brought the entire crowd to its feet. He rose from his wheelchair, turned toward Old Glory, and stood at attention, saluting the flag he had defended more than eighty years ago. He remained standing, hand raised in salute, until the President had finished speaking about his service. It was a breathtaking reminder that patriotism does not grow weaker with age. If anything, it grows stronger.

The evening also looked toward America’s future as the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission was recognized, representing the next great chapter of American exploration. President Trump announced America’s return to the Moon and a coming mission to Mars, framing it as the next frontier in the same restless, pioneering spirit that had carried the nation for 250 years. In one unforgettable celebration, we honored those who helped save freedom, those who continue to defend it, and those who will carry American courage beyond the boundaries of Earth.

Then came the moment everyone had waited hours to witness.

As the music swelled, the first shell streaked into the night above the Washington Monument, igniting what organizers described as the largest pyrotechnics display in the history of the world. Over the next forty minutes, approximately 850,000 fireworks erupted from ten launch sites, transforming the skies above the nation’s capital into a breathtaking sea of light and color.

Brilliant reds, dazzling whites, and deep blues illuminated the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Capitol, while thunderous bursts echoed across the National Mall. After the storms, the evacuation, the hours of waiting, and the mile-long security lines, every explosion felt like a declaration that America had refused to let adversity define her 250th birthday. It was not simply a fireworks display. It was a celebration worthy of the nation whose story we had spent the past five days remembering.

Standing there on the National Mall, it struck me that America’s story has never belonged to just one generation. It belongs to every generation willing to answer the call to serve, to sacrifice, and to leave this nation stronger than they found it.

The men we walked with this week never enjoyed ideal conditions. They argued, they worried, they faced the very real possibility of losing everything. Yet they refused to abandon the cause because they believed liberty was worth every sacrifice.

The challenges of 2026 are not the challenges of 1776. We are not fighting an empire or declaring independence from a king. But every generation is tested in its own way. Sometimes the test comes through impossible choices. Sometimes it comes through hardship. Sometimes it arrives as nothing more than a storm that asks a simple question:

Will you stay?

Will you come back?

Will you finish what you started?

That night, more than 150,000 Americans answered yes.

As I walked away from the National Mall well after midnight, I realized our journey through July 1776 had come full circle.

The Declaration of Independence is not merely a document preserved behind glass. It is a covenant between generations. Fifty-six men pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor so that people they would never know could live in freedom.

Those words are not relics of another age. They are the inheritance of every American, preserved not by accident, but by ordinary people who choose, generation after generation, to stand firm when the skies grow dark, to come back when others turn away, and to finish what those before them began.

Two hundred fifty years ago, they began the story.

Now, the next chapter belongs to us.

May we prove worthy of writing it.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.