Conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin confronted Joy Behar and other members of The View for lying to America about President Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline.

“The people who were raising their voices and saying ‘America deserved other options’ were being told to sit down and shut up!” Griffin told the Democrat hosts directly. “Guy’s we have to be consistent here!”

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Graham Platner’s wife defends him over Kik hookup app sexting scandal, he remains silent

Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner dodged public comment on revelations he maintained an active Kik account—a messaging app known for facilitating hookups—allegedly sexting with numerous women while married, with his wife Amy Gertner instead releasing a video defending him. Gertner acknowledged marital difficulties over three years together, citing infertility struggles and campaign stress, saying she was “deeply hurt” by a former campaign aide who exposed Platner’s extramarital messaging to media outlets. She expressed admiration for her husband despite the scandal, lamenting the betrayal of confiding “deeply personal details” about their early marriage to someone she considered a friend.

Platner’s sexting affairs add to mounting campaign controversies including Nazi tattoo, Reddit posts : The oyster farmer’s profile featured a shirtless image, reportedly showing he engaged in sexting with up to a dozen women, adding to previous scandals including a chest tattoo resembling Nazi SS imagery he claims was gotten drunk in Croatia, and deleted Reddit posts mocking a Purple Heart-winning soldier and defending troops urinating on Taliban fighters.

Marine veteran holds polling edge over Collins despite steady stream of personal revelations: Platner maintains 7.8 percentage-point lead over Republican Sen. Susan Collins in RealClearPolitics aggregate ahead of June 9 primary, though Collins historically overperformed polling margins.

Hasan Piker defends Singham network as “wonderful people,” then gets chased by angry protesters

Marxist influencer Hasan Piker, speaking to reporters outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention facility, characterized figures within Neville Roy Singham’s pro-China activist network as “wonderful people” and “totally above board and totally legal,” dismissing federal scrutiny. Piker acknowledged knowing some network members but claimed no personal contact with Singham himself

His influence spans millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube and social media, making him a significant force in Democratic politics who regularly mobilizes support for Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates and causes aligned with anti-establishment platforms.

Who is Piker? Hasan Piker’s influence spans millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube and social media, making him a significant force in Democratic politics who regularly mobilizes support for Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates and causes aligned with anti-establishment platforms.

Piker claims OFAC subpoena via Cuba trip investigation hasn’t been served to him personally : The influencer told Fox News Digital he hadn’t received official legal notice of Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control investigation into his March Cuba convoy participation, saying “Fox News Digital says I have a subpoena, but I have yet to be served one.” CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin disclosed the investigative email initially landed in spam, describing it as “so unofficial.”

Piker frames Trump administration probe as attack on free speech, political targeting: The activist characterized federal scrutiny of Cuba travel as betraying Trump’s campaign free speech promises, framing investigations as targeting political protesters while visiting New Jersey from his $2 million West Hollywood home to canvas for radical Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates.

Watch: Hecklers run Piker off the street outside Delaney Hall!

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