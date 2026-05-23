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Rep. Malliotakis calls for US military to capture 94-year-old Raúl Castro like Maduro operation after DOJ indictment

Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, whose mother fled communist Cuba, told The NY Post Monday she wants the U.S. military to snatch former Cuban President Raúl Castro from the island and bring him to American justice similar to the January 3 operation that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Castro’s daughter Mariela dared the U.S. military to repeat the Venezuela mission at Friday’s Havana rally, declaring “Ready for combat. No one is going to kidnap him.”

The DOJ unsealed an indictment charging Castro and five others with seven counts of murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals and aircraft destruction over the 1996 shoot-down of two Brothers to the Rescue planes, operated by Miami-based humanitarian organization helping Cuban migrants at sea, in international waters that killed four people including three Americans. Malliotakis said Castro “should be prosecuted and should be held accountable for his crimes against humanity, particularly the murders of the American citizens 30 years ago.”

Congresswoman fears Castro could flee to China, Russia or Iran to evade capture: Malliotakis, who has family living in Cuba, worried the 94-year-old could escape the island seeking refuge in adversarial nations that wouldn’t turn him over, saying “You could have something similar to what happened with Maduro. He may choose to flee the island to evade being captured.” She praised the Venezuelan operation as “done flawlessly...with precision and...done swiftly,” adding “I imagine if they were to go in they would be doing the same thing.”

DOJ, Treasury probe 145 U.S. nonprofits with $1B revenue allegedly coordinating with Cuba government in foreign influence campaign

Justice and Treasury Department officials are investigating U.S. nonprofits and activist groups for allegedly coordinating to defend Cuban government officials following a rapid nine-minute response after Attorney General Todd Blanche announced murder charges against Raúl Castro for the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown.

Fox News Digital identified 145 nonprofits, labor groups, advocacy organizations and activist collectives mobilizing for Cuba’s communist government, with Party for Socialism and Liberation publishing six graphics at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday denouncing charges as “BASELESS” before coordinated messaging spread through CodePink, People’s Forum and BreakThrough News—all funded by Shanghai-based American expatriate tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham who supports the Chinese Communist Party global agenda.

Did groups violate Foreign Agents Registration Act? : Federal officials are scrutinizing whether organizations crossed from independent activism into coordinated activity directed by Cuban officials without FARA registration.

Probe targets prominent activists including Hasan Piker, examines 40 Americans in Cuba “convoy” operations: Sources said investigators are examining Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin, CodePink D.C. coordinator Olivia DiNucci and about 40 Americans who allegedly coordinated with Cuban officials bringing goods to Cuba in convoys and flotillas this year.

Iranian terrorist arrested for plotting assassination of Ivanka Trump as revenge for Soleimani killing

Federal prosecutors say Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi, a suspected Iran-linked terrorist arrested in Turkey and extradited to the U.S., reportedly plotted against Ivanka Trump to “burn down the house of Trump” in retaliation for President Trump’s 2020 drone strike killing Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Court filings show Al-Saadi possessed a map of the Florida enclave where Ivanka and Jared Kushner own a multimillion-dollar home.