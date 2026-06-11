MLK Jr’s conservative niece Alveda King took down unhinged Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett after a rude personal attack crossed the line.

“I’m going to watch what I say. You have suggested that I am a bastard…”

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Trump threatens major Iran strikes and seizure of Kharg Island

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the US would strike Iran “very hard,” declaring that the country’s navy, air force, radar systems, and most of its defensive and offensive capabilities had already been destroyed. He also threatened to seize Kharg Island — Iran’s critical oil export hub — along with other energy infrastructure, comparing a potential takeover to what he described as a successful US arrangement with Venezuela.

Kharg Island processes roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports and is the primary funding source for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Seizing it would deal a potentially fatal blow to Iran’s already-strained economy. While analysts have long viewed the island as a prime strategic target, military planners have hesitated due to the risk of sustained drone, missile, and artillery counterattacks against occupying troops.

The latest threats follow a rapid escalation since Tuesday, when the US fired 49 Tomahawk missiles at Iranian military sites — including targets near Tehran — after Iran downed a US Apache helicopter. Iran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz and launching missile strikes against American military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Skid Row homeless say they were paid to vote for Karen Bass and Nithya Raman

Videos circulating on TikTok show several Skid Row residents claiming they received small cash payments — ranging from $2 to $5 — in exchange for voting for Mayor Karen Bass and councilwoman Nithya Raman. The footage, recorded near downtown Los Angeles, has been submitted to the Department of Justice.

Multiple residents described outreach workers visiting the area as frequently as three to five times per week before Election Day, urging people to complete and hand over mail-in ballots. Some individuals said they did not fully understand what they were signing. The practice of collecting ballots — known as ballot harvesting — is legal in California, though critics consider it controversial.

The videos surfaced the day after Spencer Pratt was eliminated from the mayoral race after a late vote count suddenly put Nithya Raman ahead of Pratt days after election day, prompting further suspicion.

NYC Erupts After Knicks Pull Off Historic Game 4 Comeback

The New York Knicks staged the largest comeback in NBA Finals history Wednesday night, overcoming a significant deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 at Madison Square Garden. Fans went berserk in the streets for most of the night.

The city exploded in celebration across all five boroughs. Fans set off fireworks, danced in streets, chanted in subways, and packed bars from Flatbush to Carroll Gardens. Madison Square Garden itself remained full long after the final buzzer, with fans too energized to leave. Celebrities including Taylor Swift and Timothée Chalamet were spotted cheering courtside.

The Knicks can clinch the title Saturday in San Antonio. Fan confidence is sky-high — many are already planning to attend a potential championship parade through New York City.

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