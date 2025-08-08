A federal judge ordered a temporary halt to construction at Florida's controversial migrant detention facility Thursday, citing environmental concerns about the Everglades location.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a 14-day pause on new construction at the facility, colloquially known as "Alligator Alcatraz," following a lawsuit by environmental groups including the Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity. The groups argued federal agencies failed to properly assess potential impacts on wetlands and endangered species.

The now-paused plans called for expanding capacity by adding new installation, infrastructure, and lighting.

The detention center was built in eight days on 30 square miles of Everglades swampland and can house 2,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. In recent weeks, the facility started flying housed migrants out of the United States, a feasible option with it’s location being on old Miami-Dade County airport grounds.

“You don't have to drive them an hour to an airport. You go a couple thousand feet and they can be on a plane and out of here," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Williams allowed the facility to continue operating during the construction pause. Her order prevents new filling, paving or infrastructure development while legal arguments proceed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used emergency powers to construct the facility last month. The center features tent structures to house migrants and opened as part of expanded deportation efforts.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe filed suit claiming the project goes against the National Environmental Policy Act, which states that federal agencies must assess and give oversight to any large public works. They argue the facility threatens billions in Everglades restoration work.

Florida leaders in charge of the facility contend Florida's construction are not federal responsibility, and merely fall onto state hands. However, their opposers contradict that claim, saying that immigration is a federal, and therefore NEPA, issue.

DeSantis dismissed the ruling as activist judicial interference, emphasizing deportations would continue. Department of Homeland Security officials called the lawsuit an attempt to obstruct mass deportation efforts.

It is another attempt to prevent the president from fulfilling the American people’s mandate for mass deportations,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The legal challenge highlights tensions between immigration enforcement priorities and environmental protection in one of America's most sensitive ecosystems. A hearing on broader relief requests is pending.