Bill O’Reilly clashed with Andrew Cuomo on News Nation in a heated screaming match over the progress of Iranian nuclear enrichment and President Donald Trump’s military strategy against our enemies.

“Can you be quiet for just a second?!!”

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Trump warns U.S. military will stay in position near Iran amid ceasefire

President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that U.S. forces would remain near Iran until a lasting peace agreement is finalized, writing on Truth Social that "all U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary" will stay in place "until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

He further warned "if for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."

The post came after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, with Trump saying any peace deal must include an Iran without nuclear weapons and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, writing "it was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," adding "in the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!"

FBI arrests former Army employee for allegedly leaking classified special operations info to journalist Seth Harp

The FBI arrested Courtney Williams, 40, a former Fort Bragg employee with top security clearance, for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a journalist, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday.

What happened: Authorities say from 2022-2025, Williams communicated with a journalist through 10+ hours of phone calls and 180 text messages, sharing “tactics, techniques and procedures” related to a special operations force. The journalist appears to be Seth Harp, author of “The Fort Bragg Cartel” and a POLITICO piece titled “My Life Became a Living Hell’: One Woman’s Career in Delta Force” focusing on Williams’ experience.

Why it matters: Patel said “let this serve as a message to any would-be leakers: we’re working these cases, and we’re making arrests. This FBI will not tolerate those who seek to betray our country,” suggesting more arrests are “coming.” The arrest follows President Trump threatening jail time for reporters who decline to identify sources in connection with a downed American aircraft leak.

The defense: Harp says Williams “did nothing criminal,” saying “Trump’s unhinged DOJ will not even say what ‘classified information’ she allegedly leaked” and “the government is going after Courtney for the sole reason that she exposed sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the unit.”

US Marine Daniel Montano, 21, fatally stabbed in North Carolina brawl

Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Montano, 21, died after being stabbed during a massive downtown Wilmington, North Carolina brawl just after 2 a.m. Saturday, with disturbing video showing him hunched over a pool of blood pointing desperately to his neck as officers arrived and pepper-sprayed the fighting crowd. A bystander rushed over, took off his shirt, wrapped it around Montano’s neck and applied pressure to stop the bleeding before both stabbing victims were rushed to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Why it matters: The 41-second viral clip appears to show officers failing to spring into action immediately to help the dying Marine, sparking heavy scrutiny of the Wilmington Police Department’s response. Police Chief Ryan Zuidema defended officers’ actions, saying “they have no idea who is who. They don’t know who’s a suspect, who’s a victim. They just know there’s people fighting in the street.”

What’s next: Police released photos of a “person of interest”—a man with dreadlocks wearing a denim jacket, pink t-shirt and white shoes with blue and red accents. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation takes over the case. Montano was assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment at Camp Lejeune from San Bernardino, California, with his sister writing he “was not only dedicated to his country, but also deeply loved by his family.”

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