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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
2h

Cumo is another dumb democrat.

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bonnie's avatar
bonnie
1h

Well Cuomo is a blatant liar. He denies his part in the Covid propaganda campaign . That he straight up lied about the “horse medicine” .. which he is taking for his long covid. Hmmm he is a shill, he has zero credibility .. I’ll take Bill at his word ANY day of the week. Reputations MATTER.

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