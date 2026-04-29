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Edward's avatar
Edward
2h

I can’t wait till all the dem view ladies are dead will be Great to hear they are gone and taking up good oxygen

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
27m

....ever play Poker ? ? ...or land a 747 ? ? ....or perform medical surgery on a beloved parent ? ? - - It's just not done if u r carrying a large amount of EMOTION - get rid of it by letting the Professionals take care of it - our job is to VOTE - and that's how we defend tender souls like ourselves from unspeakable defamation against ourselves & our champions - - famously it's said "...in patience possess ye your souls " - - blessings everyone

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