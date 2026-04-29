Former Trump lawyer Alina Habba confronted the liberal hosts of ‘The View’ for downplaying James Comey’s “8647” social media posts, meaning to “get rid of” President Trump, while defending Comey as he faces federal indictment as of Wednesday.

“He is a former FBI Director. He knows what ‘8647’ meant. There’s no question about it!” Habba fired back at Sunny Hostin.

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FBI-raided Minneapolis “Quality Learing Center” found abandoned, repainted after fraud investigation

The now famous Somali immigrant-run “Quality Learing Center” in Minneapolis was abandoned Wednesday after the FBI raided the daycare and about 20 other local operations amid an investigation into alleged massive social services fraud in Minnesota.

Nick Shirley reacts to the news here:

What’s left of the building: The apparently misspelled sign has been removed, the building repainted from spearmint to slate-blue, “no trespassing” signs hung, and discarded hula hoops and an abandoned stroller found in the parking lot—with a security guard saying he’s “never once seen kids step foot inside” and the center closing in January according to state records.

Suspicious activity before raid : A local said in December they’d “never” seen kids there until reporters showed up, when the center suddenly became “a beehive of activity.” Peering through the glass revealed “no signs of life, only a dirty white tile floor and boxes haphazardly stacked in a hallway,” with the parking lot “empty all the time.”

Part of massive fraud schemes: Since September, the DOJ has indicted seven alleged fraudsters who recruited members of the Somali community to enroll children in fake autism services, raking in $14 million. At least 65 people have been charged criminally with the separate Feeding Our Future scam, which allegedly ripped off taxpayers for $250 million.

Ruben Gallego still desperately trying to run from Eric Swalwell

Sen. Ruben Gallego continues to distance himself from his former best friend, Rep. Eric Swalwell, as multiple sexual misconduct allegations swirl around the California Democrat. Once inseparable — roommates in D.C., frequent travel companions, and vocal political allies — the pair’s close relationship has become a major liability for Gallego.

Gallego’s Shifting Story: Once Swalwell’s closest ally and self-described “best friend in the world,” Sen. Ruben Gallego now claims he had no knowledge of any serious misconduct and suggests his former roommate was living a double life.

Public Relationship: The two Democrats were roommates in D.C., traveled together with their wives, and maintained an extremely close political and personal friendship until very recently.

New Allegations: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has referred sexual misconduct claims against Gallego to the Senate Ethics Committee, stating that four women have come forward with accusations that may include human trafficking elements.

Damage Control: Gallego has been caught minimizing recent contact with Swalwell, despite public statements and photos showing a warm, ongoing relationship as late as November 2025.

Supreme Court strikes Louisiana racial gerrymander blow



The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a major ruling on race and redistricting, striking down Louisiana’s second black-majority congressional district as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

Major Constitutional Ruling: The Supreme Court held 6-3 that Louisiana’s creation of a second black-majority district was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander that placed race above all other factors.

Alito’s Majority Opinion: Justice Alito wrote that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was designed to enforce the Constitution, not override it through race-based district drawing.

Kagan’s Sharp Dissent: Justice Elena Kagan warned the decision would have far-reaching consequences and could render key portions of the Voting Rights Act all but a “dead letter.”

Political Impact: The ruling could significantly affect future congressional maps, with analyses suggesting between 12 and 19 Democratic seats nationwide may now be redrawn in favor of Republicans.

UK police arrest 9 in fringe Muslim sect abuse dawn raid

British police launched a large-scale dawn raid Wednesday, arresting nine members of a fringe religious group known as the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light over allegations of sexual abuse, forced marriage, and modern slavery.