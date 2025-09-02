A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters contradicts Al Gore's dramatic predictions about Arctic ice disappearance, revealing that Arctic sea ice loss has significantly slowed over the past two decades.

Gore's Failed Predictions In 2007, Gore claimed the Arctic ice cap was "falling off a cliff" and could vanish within 22 years. Two years later, he told the Copenhagen Climate Conference there was a 75% chance the polar ice cap would be "completely ice-free" within five to seven years. These predictions, like his forecasts about 20-foot sea level rises and polar bear drownings, proved incorrect.

Current Research Findings The Columbia University and University of Exeter study found "no statistically significant decline in September sea ice area since 2005," with the slowdown pronounced across all months. Natural factors, particularly ocean current variations, have offset the impact of higher global temperatures and may continue doing so for the next decade.

Complicating Factors Researchers noted that Arctic ice actually expanded from the 1940s-1970s during a period of rising greenhouse gas emissions, attributed to industrial aerosol emissions that cooled the Arctic. Paradoxically, the recent phase-out of sulfur emissions from ships—advocated by environmentalists—appears to have enhanced Arctic warming since 2020.

Antarctic Context While Arctic ice loss has slowed, Antarctic ice has been gaining mass. A 2023 study showed the Antarctic ice shelf grew by over 2,000 square miles between 2009-2019, gaining 661 gigatonnes of ice mass.