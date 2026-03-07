Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

By Wendy M. Yurgo

Last week I wrote about Ivy League activists chanting for peace while Iranian women risked prison for freedom.

This week the world is watching two streets tell two different stories.

In one set of streets, Iranian women are ripping off mandatory hijabs, dancing, crying, waving the Lion and Sun flag, and celebrating what they believe may be the first real weakening of the regime that has governed their bodies for nearly half a century. In cities across the United States, Iranian diaspora communities have gathered in public squares, embracing strangers, thanking Americans, and expressing relief that the regime which has ruled their lives with brutality may finally be showing cracks.

In another set of streets, in major American cities, protesters are marching in outrage over the very strike that weakened that same regime.

The contrast could not be more stark.

Before 1979, women in Iran served as judges, lawyers, members of parliament, and professors. The Family Protection Laws of 1967 and 1975 raised the marriage age to 18 for girls, restricted polygamy, and expanded women’s rights in divorce and child custody. Women entered universities in growing numbers, and civil courts governed family life.

Iran under the Shah was authoritarian in many ways, but for women the legal trajectory was forward.

The Islamic Revolution reversed that trajectory almost immediately.

Female judges were removed. The Family Protection Laws were dismantled. Mandatory hijab became law. Sharia replaced civil protections in family courts. A woman’s testimony in many proceedings became worth half that of a man’s. Inheritance rights were reduced.

Under Article 1041 of Iran’s Civil Code, the legal marriage age for girls is thirteen, though with judicial and paternal consent, marriages can occur at even younger ages. Official statistics from Iran’s Statistical Center have recorded tens of thousands of registered marriages involving girls under fifteen in individual years, including roughly 27,000 in recent reporting periods. International data from UNICEF show that roughly 17% of Iranian women aged 20–24 were married before age 18.

Under Article 301 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, a father who kills his child is exempt from qisas (the retributive death penalty) and typically faces only blood money. Article 630 provides legal justification for a husband who kills his wife and her partner if he claims to have caught them in the act of adultery. Domestic violence remains widespread, yet Iran lacks comprehensive legislation criminalizing it on par with modern Western standards.

This is not rhetoric. It is the legal architecture governing the lives of Iranian women.

Women who step outside those rules face brutal consequences: beatings by morality police for showing hair, acid attacks or so-called honor violence for defying expectations, detention where human rights groups have documented torture and sexual abuse, prison sentences, violent crackdowns, and in some cases death.

In 2022, after Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody for allegedly violating hijab rules, protests erupted across Iran under the slogan Woman, Life, Freedom. At least 551 people were killed in the ensuing crackdown, including dozens of women and at least 68 minors, according to Iran Human Rights. Teenage girls such as Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmailzadeh were among the victims. Security forces deliberately targeted protesters’ eyes with pellet guns. Amnesty International and others documented widespread torture and sexual abuse in detention.

Meanwhile, in American streets, some protesters condemn the strike that shook the Islamic Republic.

This is where the feminist establishment that dominates Western politics, media, and activism runs directly into a contradiction it cannot explain away.

For decades these organizations have insisted that bodily autonomy is sacred and non-negotiable. They mobilize instantly over corporate representation, sports eligibility, language disputes, and domestic policy debates. Yet that urgency evaporates when confronting a regime that legally halves a woman’s testimony, permits child marriage at thirteen, and embeds leniency for so-called honor killings directly into its legal code.

In the West, activists march under police protection, surrounded by constitutional freedoms that allow them to condemn American power without consequence. In Iran, women who challenge the regime face batons, prison cells, and live ammunition.

One movement protests policy. The other risks death to challenge a system that governs women’s bodies by law.

Nowhere is this contradiction more glaring than in the rhetoric of the American pro-abortion movement.

These are the same voices that chant “my body, my choice” with absolute moral certainty. They insist bodily autonomy is sacred. They organize marches, fund campaigns, and demand sweeping legal protections around that principle.

Yet when Iranian women live under a regime that dictates what they must wear, arrests them for showing hair, permits child marriage under judicial approval, and has beaten, tortured, and killed women who resist, the outrage from many of those same organizations becomes muted or strangely conditional.

Bodily autonomy, it seems, is treated as an absolute principle when debated in American courts but a negotiable one when women confront a theocratic state that polices their bodies by law.

For forty-seven years Iranian women have fought a regime that governs their bodies by law. If the loudest voices in the West cannot find their outrage there, then their movement was never about women at all.

The women dancing without hijabs understand exactly what freedom means. The women marching against it should ask themselves why.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.