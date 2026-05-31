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Two very different scenes played outside the ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, as there was a small rally to show support for ICE during the day before there was another anti-ICE gathering at night.

What ended up taking place showed once again how political violence is mostly coming from the Left.

The pro-ICE rally took place at 10:00 AM. While there were still anti-ICE demonstrators nearby, police worked to ensure the Trump supporters could have their event without disruption. Barricades were placed between the two sides. While they could not get near each other, they certainly traded insults.

That said, the pro-ICE gathering remained peaceful. No acts of violence took place and when the event was over, people simply left.

Contrast that to what happened when the sun went down and only the anti-ICE protesters remained.

By this point, it was only Newark Police and New Jersey State Police who were outside Delaney Hall. No ICE or HSI officers were on the line like have been the past week.

In spite of the law enforcement agencies being different, it did not matter to the rabid crowd. All hell broke loose after rioters attempted to move the barricades aside, prompting the officers to rush over. The officers were not in riot gear and seemed to be under orders to not use pepper spray to make the rioters let go of the barricades.

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Eventually, state police in riot gear deployed from one side of the street. This angered the crowd because now tear gas and flashbangs were being used against them.

A two-hour battle took place as rioters threw objects at officers, who in turn used crowd control munitions and deployed officers on horseback to push them away from the facility.

The police’s advance was successful until rioters set fire to tires and traffic cones in the middle of the street. The fire created another standoff after officers stopped and waited. Since the other end of the street was open, members of the anti-ICE crowd started to leave little by little.

DHS reports nine people were arrested last night and thanked New Jersey law enforcement agencies for helping secure the area around Delaney Hall.