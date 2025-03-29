A reporter asked President Donald Trump “What is a woman?” during a Friday press conference. His answer is absolutely worth a watch:

“I wanted to say happy Women’s Month,” the reporter started his question to the President. “Thank you so much for keeping men out of women’s sports. You have platformed so many great women like your Chief of Staff Susie Wile, your Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and now Alina who will be joining as well.”

“Since Democrats seem to struggle answering this question, I wanted to ask you what is a woman?” the reporter continued.

“Well it’s sort of easy for me to answer,…” Trump began to respond.

