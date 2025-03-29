A reporter just asks Trump "What is a woman?"
What do you think of his answer?
A reporter asked President Donald Trump “What is a woman?” during a Friday press conference. His answer is absolutely worth a watch:
“I wanted to say happy Women’s Month,” the reporter started his question to the President. “Thank you so much for keeping men out of women’s sports. You have platformed so many great women like your Chief of Staff Susie Wile, your Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and now Alina who will be joining as well.”
“Since Democrats seem to struggle answering this question, I wanted to ask you what is a woman?” the reporter continued.
“Well it’s sort of easy for me to answer,…” Trump began to respond.
Listen to his full answer here:
Presented By Nutrition and Healing
Popular Blood Thinner could be targeted by RFK Jr.?
Are you taking this popular blood thinner?
It could be target #1 under RFK Jr.’s new leadership.
A dangerous “FDA Loophole” made it available in the first place—and RFK Jr. could be quick to shut it down.
More than 3 million Americans currently take this blood thinner—do you?
This chilling video reveals why this “harmless” drug is linked to dangerous side effects. Click here now before it’s too late.
- Dr. Alan Inglis, MD
P.S. Big Pharma does NOT want you to watch this video. It may not be available for long so watch before it’s too late.
This week’s MAGA Moments:
Trump TAKES ACTION when man with DISGRACEFUL “KKK” shirt disrupts rally
Watch this must-see resurfaced Trump rally moment when a leftist shows up to disrupt Trump’s speech wearing a “KKK” shirt.
How Trump handles this is just perfect…
Families of Hamas hostages SURPRISE Trump, This will give you CHILLS...
Watch the families of Hamas hostages thank President Trump for saving their loved ones from violent terrorists during an unexpected moment at the Presidential inauguration.
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
If common sense has disappeared then America & the world are in deep trouble.
The entire “4-year” attack on woman and society as a whole has become such a divisive issue.
The simple fact that Biden wasn’t capable nor was he in charge whatsoever of the presidency should be concern enough. Unfortunately, the American people and people of the world have been “played” beyond anyone’s comprehension.
It was obvious when President Trump lost the election in 2016. Or, was this all part of the plan? This is one question I keep asking myself. Besides President Trump authorizing “OWS” during his first term, today he has “Pigeonholed” the most deadly attack against humanity ever in history of mankind during peacetime. Why?
First Biden, now Trump! Ask yourself why? Then move from there. Something is drastically wrong! Many things don’t make sense. Yet most Americans don’t ask simple questions. Most go along with what they are told.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR