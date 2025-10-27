President Trump issued a warning to Vladimir Putin on Monday aboard Air Force One, stating “They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore” after the Russian leader boasted about testing a new “invincible” nuclear-powered missile dubbed a “flying Chernobyl.”

Russia tests long-range nuclear missile: Putin on Sunday hailed an 8,700-mile, 15-hour test flight of Russia’s “unique” nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, which the country claims could strike targets in the United States, prompting Trump’s sharp response.

Trump demands end to Ukraine war: The president criticized Putin’s missile testing, saying “I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying” and demanded he end the Ukraine war, stating “A war that should have taken one week is now in its, soon, fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles.”

Zelensky calls for long-range missiles: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Trump’s latest sanctions on Russia but told Axios that more pressure is needed, warning “if Putin doesn’t stop, we need something to stop him” and calling for the U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to force Putin to make peace.

Trump dismisses 2028 VP run, but keeps door open for other possibilities

President Donald Trump dismissed speculation that he would run bypass the two-term presidential limit by running as Vice President JD Vance’s VP in 2028, but kept alive the possibility of another White House bid during remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One Monday.

Trump, 79, rejected the rumored plan to become Vance’s running mate in 2028, with Vance and him trading places. Trump called the scheme “too cute,” saying voters would dislike such a maneuver despite former adviser Steve Bannon previously stating to The Economist that Trump will “get a third term.”

The president floated multiple 2028 scenarios while traveling to Tokyo for diplomatic meetings, suggesting Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could form a formidable Republican ticket against Democrat leaders like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Trump dubbed each woman “a low IQ person.”

Trump, whose approval rating stands at 45.1% according to polling averages, has repeatedly hinted at running again, claiming “A lot of people want me to do it” and distributed “Trump 2028” campaign hats at White House events. It still remains unclear what President Trump will attempt when Trump’s term ends in 2029, and he will be 82 years old.

Trump’s week-long Asia tour oversees key peace treaties and tariff negotiations

President Donald Trump’s five-day Asia tour moves to key regional allies Japan and South Korea this week, where discussions will center on trade agreements, military cooperation and countering China’s regional influence.

Trump will hold talks with Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo before traveling to South Korea for a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the administration seeks to expand semiconductor and critical minerals partnerships with both allies to challenge China’s control over global supply chains.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Sunday that the U.S. and China are nearing an agreement to prevent new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, crediting Trump’s negotiating pressure for creating a framework that could resolve trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies while addressing concerns over Beijing’s reliance on Iranian and Russian oil.

The president began his tour in Malaysia with traditional celebrations before facilitating a Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire agreement Sunday that includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners and removal of heavy weapons from their shared border, marking another diplomatic achievement as the White House frames the trip as demonstrating Trump’s ability to end conflicts and reassert American leadership in the region.

Trump also told reporters he would be willing to extend his trip for a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un: “I’d love to meet with him if he’d like to meet.”

FBI Arrests Man for Alleged $45K Hit on Attorney General Pam Bondi

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, was arrested Oct. 16 after allegedly posting a $45,000 murder-for-hire bounty on Attorney General Pam Bondi via TikTok, featuring a photo of Bondi with a sniper scope crosshair on her forehead and the caption “WANTED: DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD).”

Federal authorities identified Avalos as having anarchist ties after a tipster alerted the FBI to the social media post, which allegedly included the message “When they don’t serve us, then what?” His TikTok username “Wacko” contained an apparent anarchy symbol and linked to an anarchist guide.

Avalos has a lengthy criminal record including convictions for stalking in Minnesota in July 2022 and domestic battery in Florida in 2016, and now faces federal charges for interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person.

DISCLAIMER

This content is for educational purposes only. The opinions expressed are from DM Intelligence LLC, doing business as Decentralized Masters, who are not licensed financial advisors or registered investment advisors. The reader acknowledges that DM Intelligence LLC is not responsible for any losses, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of this information, including errors, omissions, or inaccuracies.